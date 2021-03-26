Volunteer Ministers from the Freewinds Mobilize to Train Key Hotel Staff in Cleaning & Sanitisation

With the intention of making Aruba the safest place on earth the Volunteer Ministers from the Freewinds are training hotel staffs on the most effective cleaning and sanitization materials and techniques to ensure hotels are safe for the staff and visitors. The purpose is to increase tourism and expand the economy of the island.

The seminar opened with a tutorial video on Decon7, the strongest virus and bacteria killing agent available. It is 99.9999% effective, which is why the volunteers have been using it throughout the island. This was followed with a showing of the Stay Well videos on “Cleaning and Sanitizing” and “How to Keep Yourself and Others Well”.

The staff of the Mill Resort were very appreciative of the training and the knowledge they gained. Even as professionals with already high standards it was realized there are ways to make things better.

They are now applying the training they receive and are making sure every part of their hotel, including transport are being properly cleaned and sanitize, knowing that the safest they make their hotel the more tourists and public will stay in it as good word of mouth spreads rapidly.

The head of prevention and security, Raphael Vrolijk, had this to say about the training from the Freewinds Volunteers: “We found the training to be exciting. There was a bunch of new knowledge gotten. The Volunteer Ministers were very patient with us as we had a lot of questions. We already have very high standards but they have gone up even higher now. Our guests see the Volunteer Ministers around and after we explain what they are doing it makes them feel very safe.

“The D7 is an excellent product. The sanitization process goes quickly and when it is finished the spaces feel fresh.

The general manager of the resort also commented that she is very happy with the training and the results and as a result she requested that the Volunteer Ministers return to continue the training of more staff.

The Freewinds Volunteer Ministers will continue to help in all segments of the island. Whether it be hotels, schools, churches, offices, anywhere people gather. Actual sanitization along with education on proper cleaning and sanitization are the two key factors that it takes in making Aruba the safest place on earth. A place where visitors will want to come and enjoy the weather, beaches and friendly people of the island.