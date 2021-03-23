THE CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 ON THE CURACAO 2021 ELECTION

In the March 14th Governmental press conference, Dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth; Curacao’s leading epidemiologist for COVID-19 Taskforce, and Eugene Rhuggenaath informed Curacao about some COVID-19 measurements and precautions, as it relates to the topic of the Curacao National Election, slated for March 19th, 2021 from 8am to 8pm at more than 100 voting station.

COVID-19 MEASUREMENTS NOT DIRECTED TO SLAP ANYONE IN PARTICULAR…

Curacao’s chief epidemiologist leading the COVID-19 Taskforce; Dr. Gerstenbluth stated: “Look! Again, same as, there are times when questions are asked, I understand that the questions come from the community in general.”

COVID-19 AND ELECTION LAWS NOT ADDRESSED IN CURACAO’S PARLIAMENT SVC-08!

Dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth continued: “The problem is, if you are sick, you have a contagious disease, you can infect other people. You must have that into account as well. It cannot be the intention (bedoeling), for us not to take measurements and allow everyone to spread the disease, all of us will be in trouble later. It means, we must do something! We must allow people to enjoy their rights as much as possible, of course, that is not the goal at all, but you must be safe, and, unfortunately, we can say unfortunately, in this sense, you have laws, that at the moment, they do not allow you to do certain things out of the way on how the elections are organized. we try, but there are laws that the Electoral Supreme Counsel (Curacao KSE) said, look, the things are not in the laws, we can not do other. Whatever it said? (hoe het ook zei?) To prevent for the election to become a super spreader event, you cannot, it is un-imaginable, that the government itself will say to people, look, we will do an exception, for the election, everyone who has COVID, forget about isolation, go, go outside, continue. That can not be! That is impossible, and that does not have anything to do with taking people’s rights to vote away from them. The person is sick, that is regrettable, we hope that you get well soon, but the case is, if you are sick, and the sickness has a great impact (embergadura dje pisa), that you cannot leave home.”

COVID-19 AND OTHER PRE-EXISTING DISEASES, CONDITIONS AND OR INFIRMITIES DURING CURACAO’S NATIONAL ELECTION 2021?

Dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth punctuated: “Look, some people told me that, the thing is different. The thing is not different, fundamentally it is not different, because it counts for every disease. Coincidentally (toevalig); if you have a problem with your appendix, and you did surgery, you are in the hospital, you are asleep under narcosis, you cannot vote neither. Nobody took your rights away, but you are not in the circumstances where you can make use of it”.

Dr Gerstenbluth added; “If you had a heart attack, we are speaking of different diseases, not everyone has COVID disease either! There are people who have different diseases; that keep them at home, or keep them in the hospital, or in intensive care, or have them the place they are at; they cannot get out either. That means that you do not take away their rights to vote, but if they are in circumstances where they can not get out to make use of it. That is unfortunate! That is true, but that is not about taking the people’s voting rights away from them!“