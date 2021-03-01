The 78th Golden Globes address controversy, amidst a glitchy telecast where streaming reigns supreme

by Bajan Reporter / March 1st, 2021

The 78th Golden Globe Awards underwent a rocky evening technically while fleetingly seeking to address the controversy rocking the organization behind the ceremony, in a pandemic-dictated format that saw streaming dominate the movie awards and an emotional posthumous win by actor Chadwick Boseman.

"Nomadland," the understated tale acquired by Hulu, was named best drama, while director Chloé Zhao became only the second woman to win in that category (the other being Barbra Streisand), in a year that saw an unprecedented three women nominated. The acerbic satire "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" -- <em>which premiered on Amazon</em> -- was chosen as outstanding musical or comedy, with Sacha Baron Cohen taking best actor in that category.

Boseman’s award, for his role in the Netflix adaptation of the stage play “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” was accepted by his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, in a moving tribute.

In television, Netflix’s “The Crown” looked regal by being anointed best drama for the second time (the last coming in 2017). Amid a wave of wins by British talent, the show added acting honors for Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana, along with Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

