SR1 Cup added to Radical Caribbean Cup for 2022

The organiser of the Radical Caribbean Cup (RCC) has confirmed that it is to expand its regional championship in 2022 and include the ‘entry level‘ SR1, to complement the SR3, which has been the sole chassis raced in the category since it was established in 2015; there will be two separate championships going forward, with a Champion crowned in each at year-end.

While announcing its longer-term plans, the Bushy Park-based organisation has also confirmed that it still hopes to run the 2021 Radical Caribbean SR3 Cup, but only if the quarantine and travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic are relaxed sufficiently to make it feasible.

While the SR1 is British manufacturer Radical’s ‘entry level’ chassis, it is still a full-on purpose-built race car that can generate lap times faster than GT4 cars costing three times as much. Powered by a 1340cc Suzuki engine generating 182bhp and driving through a six-speed sequential gearbox with paddle-shift, the lightweight (490kg) SR1 has a maximum speed nearing 140mph. Radical Caribbean is offering a complete ‘starter kit’ comprising a new Radical SR1 car plus a season’s SR1 Cup Race Entry fees.

Championship co-ordinator Kurt Seabra said: “We’re looking forward to introducing this highly-rated entry-level championship. It will offer a great way for regional competitors to enter the world of sports car racing at a very attractive budget. The ‘spec racer’ format keeps the field level and the competition focused on driving skill, not the size of a driver’s wallet… and the light-weight, purpose-built SR1 delivers a pure racing experience at lap times faster than other race cars costing several times as much.”

The island’s first coronavirus cases were confirmed shortly after the opening round of the 2020 Radical Caribbean Cup at Bushy Park Barbados last March, after which the travel restrictions across the region made it impossible to continue. In the two seasons before that, rounds had also been run at the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway in Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana’s South Dakota. There had been eight different winners in 24 races, with 2018 Champion Stuart Maloney of Barbados the most successful over the two years, claiming seven victories and a further six podium finishes, one pole position and four fastest laps. Despite failing to win a race in his debut season, Jamaica’s William Myers beat the Reigning Champion to the 2019 crown by seven points after an impressively consistent performance netted him nine podium finishes.

On the plans for this year, Seabra added: “We would love to run our 2021 SR3 Cup, but everything is up in the air at the moment. There are encouraging signs coming out of Guyana and Trinidad – both have had some form of motor sport event recently – but we can’t consider going ahead until we know what the travel protocols will be.”

Editor’s Note

The Radical Caribbean Cup is administered by Bushy Park Circuit Inc (BPCI), which was appointed sole distributor for Radical Sportscars in the Caribbean in 2017; based in the East Midlands city of Peterborough, the British manufacturer has built more than 2,000 cars, progressing from the iconic Clubsport model produced in 1997 and which established the company’s reputation, to the turbocharged SR10, which was launched late last year.