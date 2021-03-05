Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Tom Holland, Zendaya & Jacob Batalon
by Bajan Reporter / March 5th, 2021
Charlie Cox would be reprising his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the upcoming Spider-Man sequel. If true, this would be the first time a character from a Marvel property on Netflix appeared on the silver screen. It would also be the first time Cox donned the costume since the Netflix show was cancelled in 2018, and the first time the character of Daredevil appeared in a film since a Ben Affleck played him in 2003.