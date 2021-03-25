Scotiabank joins Mastercard in the launch of the Priceless Planet Coalition in the Caribbean

Scotiabank joins Mastercard on the expansion of the Priceless Planet Coalition to generate climate change awareness and impact across four Caribbean countries: Jamaica, Barbados, The Bahamas and the Dominican Republic. As part of the launch of this initiative, Scotiabank cardholders can contribute to different forestation initiatives through online purchases made with their ScotiaCard.

This global coalition unites the efforts of merchants, banks, cities and consumers to make meaningful investments to preserve the environment through the restoration of 100 million trees over five years, together with forestry experts from Conservation International and World Resources Institute. Other participating members are Transport for London and American Airlines, among others around the world, all of which are investing in innovative ways to inspire collective actions to address climate change. In the Caribbean, a place where climate change further impacts the effects of devastating hurricanes, Scotiabank has pioneered several initiatives to reduce Carbon emissions.

The current pandemic has underscored how interconnected our world has become, and that the health and well-being of our planet is deeply linked to that of our people. Together, Mastercard and Scotiabank are taking action now to combat global warming. Until April 22, current and new Bank cardholders in Barbados can contribute to planting a tree for every five online purchases of USD$30 or more. The goal is to plant a total of 75,000 trees, based on purchases made in Jamaica, Barbados, The Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.

“We recognize that a better, more prosperous future is intrinsically linked to the well-being and health of our planet, and we are committed to preserving and promoting the environment. We are so pleased our customers here in Barbados can help make a positive difference in the environment simply through their online purchases” indicated Colleen Cyrus, Chief Financial Officer, Scotiabank Barbados.

“Mastercard is committed to protect the environment in every continent where it operates, and here in the Caribbean, where the weather is sometimes extremely punishing, suffering from very destructive hurricanes; we truly believe in our efforts on restoring the rainforests and the landscapes is a key element in the fight against climate change” said Marcelo Tangioni, President of The Caribbean Division at Mastercard. Mr. Tangioni also added that “We are very glad to welcome Scotiabank joining the Priceless Planet Coalition, for this constant work against the clock and mostly, to rebuild ecosystems with the help of all the partners of the Coalition.”

The Priceless Planet Coalition aims to reinforce a restoration model that is not only focused on planting trees, but on re-growing forests for a positive climate, community, and biodiversity impact. To learn more about Priceless Planet Coalition, please visit www.PricelessPlanet.org and follow us on social media #pricelessplanet.

To know more about Mastercard Corporate Social Responsibility’s Report and all its social and environmental efforts around the World click here