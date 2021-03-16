REMINDER ABOUT WATERCRAFT OPERATIONS DURING COVID DIRECTIVES

by Bajan Reporter / March 16th, 2021

Please note under the current COVID directives, ALL watercraft operations – including private charters and pleasure cruises – are not currently permitted.

Persons are therefore reminded that they should not be operating any of these vessels at sea until further notice.

Any person currently engaging in this practice is in breach of the current COVID-19 directives and is asked to desist immediately until permission to operate is granted.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs & The Blue Economy appreciates the usual compliance and thanks all involved for their full cooperation.

