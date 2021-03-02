Protoje “Still Blooming” ft. Lila Iké (IzyBeats Production) from His Forthcoming Deluxe Album

Protoje’s perspective on his life’s most pivotal events expands with the announcement of In Search of Lost Time: Deluxe Edition. The influential Jamaican recording artist’s groundbreaking fifth studio opus will make an encore presentation this year repackaged with three additional tracks on March 19th on In.Digg.Nation Collective/Six Course Music/RCA Records. “Still Blooming” (featuring Lila Iké & IzyBeats), “Still Royal” (featuring Popcaan, Pa Salieu & Toddla T) and “Righteous” continue the album’s narrative of introspection.

IzyBeats, the hit-making co-producer of Koffee’s “Toast” and Lila Iké’s “I Spy,” reunites with Protoje and Lila to spruce up “In Bloom.” Now titled “Still Blooming,” it is a more spacious mid-tempo remix where Lila Ike’s vulnerable tone whisks against a laid-back reggae-styled medley of guitar strumming; plus Protoje matches not only Lila’s heart-felt sentiment, but also aligns with the nimble bounce of IzyBeats’ hypnotic bassline. The animated visualizer brings new life to the original In Search of Lost Time gem thanks to the creative minds of Joshua Solas, Acquille Dunkley and Yannick Reid.

Protoje and Lila Iké performed the original song on most recently on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert #PlayAtHome.