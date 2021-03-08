President of the Barbados Olympic Association Inc. delivers Commonwealth Day and International Women’s Day Message

The significance of today, March 8, 2021, is twofold. The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. joins our friends in Sport here in Barbados and across the world in celebrating Commonwealth Day and International Women’s Day. These two celebrations have much in common.

Commonwealth Sport, of which Barbados is a proud member, is committed to using the power of Sport to change lives, to respect, protect and promote human rights, and to uphold equality, diversity and inclusion in Sport.

This year’s theme of International Women’s Day – #ChooseToChallenge – is a call to action to accelerate gender parity, by challenging gender bias and inequality, while celebrating the many achievements of women and girls.

We #ChooseToChallenge any action that undermines safe sport and the freedom for women and girls to participate in Sport in a respectful, welcoming and equitable environment free from all forms of harassment and abuse.

At the end of the month, we at the BOA will also be honoring a stalwart who has dedicated her life to sport with the Esther Maynard Icon Award, an initiative of our Women in Sport Commission. Today, however, we invite all Barbadians to join the conversation online by posting your stories and tagging us about the women in your lives who inspire you.

We Choose To Challenge. My hope is for the sporting community to take up this baton for the betterment of safe sport for all.