Please help our co-founder Dawn as she seeks to get #Endometriosis surgery in April

Our CoFounder Dawn was diagnosed in 2006 with Endometriosis.

She had 3 subsequent surgeries – a 2nd laparoscopy in 2008, an appendectomy in 2009 (but related to endo) and a subtotal hysterectomy in 2014 (at which point, she had Endometriosis, adenomyosis and fibroids).

Now in 2021, Dawn needs an additional surgery to:

– explore the possibility of the presence of bowel Endometriosis, and treat

– explore the possibility of Deep Infiltrating Endometriosis, and treat

– excise all existing endometriosis

– remove adhesions

– explore the possibility of ovarian remnant syndrome, and treat

She has worked tirelessly for the past 4+ years to help others with endometriosis and PCOS. Now it’s our turn to help her.

