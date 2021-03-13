Please help our co-founder Dawn as she seeks to get #Endometriosis surgery in April

by Bajan Reporter / March 13th, 2021

Our CoFounder Dawn was diagnosed in 2006 with Endometriosis.

She had 3 subsequent surgeries – a 2nd laparoscopy in 2008, an appendectomy in 2009 (but related to endo) and a subtotal hysterectomy in 2014 (at which point, she had Endometriosis, adenomyosis and fibroids).

All of these were done in an attempt to get pain relief, however temporary.

Now in 2021, Dawn needs an additional surgery to:
– explore the possibility of the presence of bowel Endometriosis, and treat
– explore the possibility of Deep Infiltrating Endometriosis, and treat
– excise all existing endometriosis
– remove adhesions
– explore the possibility of ovarian remnant syndrome, and treat

Please help our co-founder Dawn as she seeks to get Endometriosis surgery in April.

She has worked tirelessly for the past 4+ years to help others with endometriosis and PCOS. Now it’s our turn to help her.

#endo #endometriosis #endowarrior #endowarriors #endowarrior

