New President of The Barbados Bankers Association Inc.

The Barbados Bankers Association (TBBA) announces the election of Mr. Anthony Clerk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited as its new President.

In addition to providing leadership of the Association, as President, TBBA, Mr. Clerk will be its main spokesperson to communicate the banking industry’s perspective to government, regulators and stakeholders, inclusive of the media and the public.

Mr. Clerk is a career banker with more than a decade of experience at the Senior Management Level and has served in various capacities at Republic Bank including Regional Corporate Manager, Corporate Business Centre East/Central, General Manager, Credit, Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited; Corporate Manager and Corporate Business Centre North, Trinidad and Tobago.

He holds a Master of Business (MBA) from the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business, and a Diploma in Banking from the Institute of Banking and Finance of Trinidad and Tobago. Mr. Clerk is a member of the Council of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He has also served as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of National Enterprises Limited, Trinidad and Tobago.

In handing over the Presidency, Ms. Wellington expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to have served in this position for the last five years. She noted the milestones achieved during her term, including the debt restructure, the establishment of the Credit Bureau and the continuing effort to mitigate the economic impact from the COVID pandemic not only on business and banking operations but also on the customers. She also lauded the progress of the industry towards digital transformation during her tenure.

She said “I will continue to champion that cause and will give the new President my full support.” As such she anticipates her continuing service as the TBBA representative in some capacities.

In accepting the Presidency, Mr. Clerk acknowledged the significant role the TBBA has played over the years and thanked Ms. Wellington for her sterling contribution as President. He pledged his continuing commitment, along with other members of the association, to ensure that consumers continue to benefit from a healthy, stable and competitive banking industry. Mr Clerk notes the unique economic national and international circumstances as he begins his tenure and said “as the country seeks to recover from the grave impact of the COVID pandemic and to grow in the future years, TBBA anticipates a modern and vibrant banking sector playing a critical role in the process.”