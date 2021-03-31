NCF has a new Chairperson & deputy named

by Bajan Reporter / March 31st, 2021

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jasmine Babb as the new Chairperson of the National Cultural Foundation; Mr. Sheldon Hope has been named as the Deputy Chairman.

Dr. Babb is a regional Human Resources and Industrial Relations Specialist with more than 20 years' experience and is currently the Director of Human Resources with Ernst & Young Caribbean (EY).

She is a former U.K. Commonwealth Scholar and holds a Doctorate in Social Sciences specialising in Industrial Relations. Along with being a part-time lecturer at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, in the Management Studies Department, Dr. Babb is also the Deputy Chair of the International Labor Organisation (ILO) committee, which advises the Government of Barbados on ILO labour conventions.

The NCF Board also welcomes new member Amanda Haynes.

Haynes is a values-driven executive and creative writer with expertise in cultural policy. She holds a B.A. (First Class Honours), Literatures in English, University of the West Indies, Barbados and a Master’s (Distinction) International Cultural Policy & Management, University of Warwick, U.K.

An alum of the 2019 Cropper Foundation Caribbean Writers Residency, her novella “The Ups & Downs of Dessa Darling” received a special mention at the Frank Collymore Literary Endowment in 2017/18.

Dr. Babb, Mr. Hope and Ms. Haynes will be supported by other Board members: Mr. Jehu Wiltshire, Permanent Secretary, Ms. Nina Clarke, Ms. Aisha Comissiong, Ms. Alissandra Cummins; Mrs. Muriel Robertson, Mr. Campbell Rudder, Ms. Varia Williams and Mr. Algernon Yearwood.

The Board of the NCF is responsible for the policy and general administration of the Foundation.

