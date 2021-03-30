Missing Man: Troy Antonio King

by Bajan Reporter / March 30th, 2021

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing man. He is Troy Antonio King, 46 years, of Free Hill, Josey Hill, Saint Lucy.

He left his residence sometime between 11:00 p.m. on Friday 26th March, 2021 and 6:00 a.m. on Saturday 27th March, 2021 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Troy is about five feet nine inches tall, medium build and of dark complexion. He has an elongated face, dark brown eyes, bushy eyebrows, a broad nose and medium sized lips. His hair is black and cut in a low style. He has thin shaved side burns, a goatee and mustache. He has an erect appearance, average arms, average legs and scars on his feet. He speaks with a Barbadian accent and has a pleasant manner.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Troy Antonio King is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at telephone number 419-1730, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
Comments

