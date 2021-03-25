Ministry of Maritime Affairs & Blue Economy (MMABE) reminds Barbadians of the ban on petroleum based single use Plastics under the control of The Disposable Plastics Act (2020)

by Bajan Reporter / March 25th, 2021

Petroleum based plastics pose a hazard to marine life, including the fish we eat and turtles that nest on our beaches. Furthermore, it affects the capacity for our fisherfolk to make a living.

The public is also reminded under this Act, single-use petroleum-based plastics are prohibited in both import and use here in Barbados.

The Ministry is safeguarding the interests of the public on this matter by having a number of tests done on products being used in Barbados to determine if they comply with the legislation.

Note that anyone who imports such items, in violation of the law, is guilty of an offence and liable on summary conviction to a fine of $100,000.00 or face imprisonment for a term of one year or both.

In addition, individuals and businesses who manufacture, distribute or offer for sale any such banned material are also guilty of an offence and liable, on summary conviction, to a fine of $100,000 or jail for one year or both.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy further cautions against products labelled "biodegradable," "environmentally friendly," or other similar wording, while some items may have such labels, they may still contain petroleum elements. Items listed in the Act, (straws, bags, cups and plates, etc.) clearly stating "HDPE" i.e. - LDPE; PP, and PS or Polystyrene admit to being petroleum-based plastics and should not be used.

The Ministry thanks everyone for their assistance in enforcing the Control of Disposable Plastics Act, 2020, and in eradicating plastics pollution.

