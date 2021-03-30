Ministry of Maritime Affairs & Blue Economy alerts to Change of Opening Hours at All Markets for Easter

All fish markets across Barbados will open from 7:00 am until 5:00 pm from Wednesday 31st March.

This is due to the emergency directives now allowing for persons to leave home at 5:00 am, however all Markets will follow Emergency Directive No 7 and remain shut all day on Good Friday 2nd April and Easter Monday 5th April 2021 nevertheless Markets will open again Saturday 3rd April 2021 from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm and closed Easter Sunday.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy reminds everyone to please remember to maintain the COVID19 protocols at all times and wish the public a safe and blessed Easter.