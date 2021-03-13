Lotus Evija hypercar returns to the Middle East

The Lotus Evija hypercar has returned to the Middle East for a month-long tour of the region.

It previously visited Dubai and Abu Dhabi in September 2019 as part of a world tour that included North America, Japan and China. The car’s appearance was a huge success with numerous VIP private viewings and several customers committing to buy.

However, with opportunities to see the Evija – the world’s most powerful series production road car – curtailed in 2020 due to travel restrictions, Lotus has brought it back to the Middle East for the month of March. Working closely with retail partner Adamas Motors, it will star as the stunning centrepiece at the opening of the new Lotus showroom in Dubai.

The car’s return provides the opportunity for many more private viewings, and is a clear show of support for customers in the Middle East who have ordered their own Evija.

Jonathan Stretton, Regional Director, Lotus Middle East, commented: “We are delighted to be bringing the Lotus Evija hypercar back to the Middle East with the support of our retail partner Adamas Motors. It is the perfect way for us to celebrate the opening of the new Lotus retail outlet in Dubai.”

He added: “The passion for performance cars in the Gulf States is well known and the interest in the Evija is testament to the power and increased awareness of the Lotus brand, and the commitment of customers to embrace the move towards electrification.”

Karl Hamer, CEO Adamas Group commented: “We are very honoured to have the Evija returning to the UAE in time for the opening of our wonderful new Lotus Car Showroom in Dubai. The Evija is just the beginning of what the future will hold for Lotus Cars and we at Adamas Motors are extremely exited for the journey ahead. With the opening of our wonderful showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, the building covers 30 000 sqft, also housing our group head office, Lotus showroom, Café, Boutique and a lovely customer recreational area. What a beautiful place to host one of the powerful hyper cars and I am so pleased to welcome our customers and potential Evija prospects over the next coming weeks in both UAE and Bahrain. This development follows on from our success in Hong Kong and the next stage development for our multi franchise operations in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which will host Lotus Cars, Aston Martin, Morgan Motors and one other franchise to follow, housed in the high-end fashion parade Moda Mall / Bahrain International Financial Center. We are so proud to share this journey with everyone…

The new Lotus Dubai showroom is located on Sheikh Zayed Road – less than a mile from the original outlet on the same street – but offers considerably more space and opportunities.

A bold statement of intent from the iconic British performance car company, the all-electric hypercar has a power output in excess of 2,000 PS and an astonishing 0-186mph (300km/h) time of under nine seconds.