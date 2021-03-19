Looking for 1 lucky $965,000 Mega 6 Jackpot winner

One lucky Mega 6 Jackpot winner has a $965,000 prize waiting for them at The Barbados Lottery.

This Quick pick ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 05-07-17-29-30-32.

“We have been waiting for some time and being aware of the recent Government mandated restrictions, provisions were made to facilitate additional time for the winner to claim their winnings,” Ferdinand Lord, Site Operations Manager, said in a statement.

The winner has until 31st March, 2021 to claim the prize and as of Monday 15th March, 2021, no one has yet come forward with the winning ticket.

Mr. Lord also reiterated “Remind your friends and family members to check their tickets. If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign your ticket, put it in a safe place, and come in to our Independence Square Retail ‘Flagship’ Store in Bridgetown to claim your prize as soon as possible.”

The three most recent Mega 6 jackpot prizes of $1.5 million, $385,000 and $400,000 were paid out in June, July and August 2020 respectively.

Proceeds from The Barbados Lottery games, including Mega 6, support the many sports, youth and cultural programmes provided by beneficiaries: The Barbados Cricket Association, The Barbados Turf Club, The Barbados Olympic Association and National Sports Council.

Mega 6 draws take place four times per week, live, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 pm. Tickets cost only $2 each and are available at The Barbados Lottery retail agents island wide.