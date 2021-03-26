Land Tax Payment Deadline at Month End

The Barbados Revenue Authority is reminding taxpayers that the deadline for the payment of the 2020-21 Land Tax is Wednesday, 31st March 2021.

The Authority is encouraging taxpayers to utilise the online payment facilities available via EZpay+ at ezpay.gov.bb, the Cave Shepherd Card Mobile App, SurePay Online at www.surepaybillsonline.com or the online banking platforms for First Citizens, Scotiabank or First Caribbean.

Property owners within or outside Barbados can view their bill amount and pay directly on EZpay+, the government’s online payment platform. Simply log in, add a service account, select Land Tax and enter your Map Reference Number. This option is especially useful to those persons who have not yet received their bills due to the delays of international mail associated with the COVID-19 impact. The Map Reference Number can be found on previous bills or receipts.

Additionally, overseas owners can request a copy of their 2020-2021 Land Tax bill at any time, by submitting a Change of Land Tax Mailing Address form to landtaxbills@bra.gov.bb. The form is available for download on the Authority’s website bra.gov.bb.

Should further assistance be required, the Authority’s contact centre is available at 535-ETAX or 535-3829.