Land Tax Payment Deadline at Month End

by Bajan Reporter / March 26th, 2021

The Barbados Revenue Authority is reminding taxpayers that the deadline for the payment of the 2020-21 Land Tax is Wednesday, 31st March 2021.

Failure to pay by this date will result in a penalty of five per cent plus one per cent interest per month.

Failure to pay by this date will result in a penalty of five per cent plus one per cent interest per month.

The Authority is encouraging taxpayers to utilise the online payment facilities available via EZpay+ at ezpay.gov.bb, the Cave Shepherd Card Mobile App, SurePay Online at www.surepaybillsonline.com or the online banking platforms for First Citizens, Scotiabank or First Caribbean.

Property owners within or outside Barbados can view their bill amount and pay directly on EZpay+, the government’s online payment platform. Simply log in, add a service account, select Land Tax and enter your Map Reference Number. This option is especially useful to those persons who have not yet received their bills due to the delays of international mail associated with the COVID-19 impact. The Map Reference Number can be found on previous bills or receipts.

Additionally, overseas owners can request a copy of their 2020-2021 Land Tax bill at any time, by submitting a Change of Land Tax Mailing Address form to landtaxbills@bra.gov.bb. The form is available for download on the Authority’s website bra.gov.bb.

Should further assistance be required, the Authority’s contact centre is available at 535-ETAX or 535-3829.

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • 336x280 Evablue 2021 Free Quote
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 March Pause
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen