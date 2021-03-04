Jamaica’s Natanyah takes ‘Night Table’ to the masses

Caribbean-Canadian Natanyah Peterkin has released her new book ‘Night Table‘ to the international market.

Night Table, is a collection of provocatively written poetry that is both soul-stretching and sensually awakening. This book of erotic, enticing poetry is geared towards arousing all of its readers’ senses as well as inspiring a deeper feeling of desire.

The Jamaica-born, Toronto-based Natanyah is considered by many as a true healer and has worn many hats in her life and career which include Social & Community Worker, Holistic Practitioner, Retreat Host/Producer, Entrepreneur and most importantly Mother.

She proudly wears the title of Author with this latest literary publication.

Written with the intention to not only stimulate but to also edify and invigorate, the self-authored Night Table showcases Natanyah’s insight into sensuality, sex, and love-making.

Thus far, Night Table has received a tremendous response, with several readers sharing testimonials about the book’s positive impact on them, their life-changing experiences upon reading it and their newly-found/renewed openness to expressing their most intimate thoughts and feelings.

Natanyah hopes to get more readers’ blood pumping but most-importantly to remind them about what it is to truly desire, again. She also aspires to have copies of Night Table in households in every country around the globe and to hopefully one day have the book adapted for television by an industry visionary the likes of Tyler Perry.