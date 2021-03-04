Jamaica’s Natanyah takes ‘Night Table’ to the masses

by Bajan Reporter / March 4th, 2021

Caribbean-Canadian Natanyah Peterkin has released her new book ‘Night Table‘ to the international market.

Night Table, is a collection of provocatively written poetry that is both soul-stretching and sensually awakening. This book of erotic, enticing poetry is geared towards arousing all of its readers’ senses as well as inspiring a deeper feeling of desire.

The Jamaica-born, Toronto-based Natanyah is considered by many as a true healer and has worn many hats in her life and career which include Social & Community Worker, Holistic Practitioner, Retreat Host/Producer, Entrepreneur and most importantly Mother.

She proudly wears the title of Author with this latest literary publication.

The book targets adult readers (regardless of gender and relationship status), who are open-minded to sexuality/sensuality and spiritual enlightenment.

The book targets adult readers (regardless of gender and relationship status), who are open-minded to sexuality/sensuality and spiritual enlightenment.

Written with the intention to not only stimulate but to also edify and invigorate, the self-authored Night Table showcases Natanyah’s insight into sensuality, sex, and love-making.

She shared, "<em>This poetry is better than film, better than magazines. It will have your imagination creating the love life that you never thought was possible and the sex life that you always dreamed of. This book connects you to that blissful, captivating energy through the art of love-making, expanding the sensual mind without the use of intimacy toys</em>."

She shared, “This poetry is better than film, better than magazines. It will have your imagination creating the love life that you never thought was possible and the sex life that you always dreamed of. This book connects you to that blissful, captivating energy through the art of love-making, expanding the sensual mind without the use of intimacy toys.”

Thus far, Night Table has received a tremendous response, with several readers sharing testimonials about the book’s positive impact on them, their life-changing experiences upon reading it and their newly-found/renewed openness to expressing their most intimate thoughts and feelings.

'Night Table' is available for purchase on Amazon as well as via Kindle E-Book, Chapters Indigo online and Barnes & Noble online.

‘Night Table’ is available for purchase on Amazon as well as via Kindle E-Book, Chapters Indigo online and Barnes & Noble online.

Natanyah hopes to get more readers’ blood pumping but most-importantly to remind them about what it is to truly desire, again. She also aspires to have copies of Night Table in households in every country around the globe and to hopefully one day have the book adapted for television by an industry visionary the likes of Tyler Perry.

She added, “This book of poetry is an amazing, divinely-inspired gift of pure authentic love that was transcribed into words. It is definitely something you’ll want to share with yourself and or your lover and keep it next to you on your night table.”

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • 336x280 Evablue 2021 Free Quote
  • 336x280 Printshop Launch 2021 Southpaw
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen