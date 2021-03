Home ablaze in My Lord’s Hill overnight

At 22 to One a.m. of Sunday 14th March 2021 a blaze happened at a residence at Odessa McClean road, My Lord’s Hill, St. Michael.

A wooden structure owned by Carson Sealy presently occupied by two males who were not at the residence at the time of the fire. Three tenders and eight personnel from the Barbados Fire Service extinguished the fire. No one was hurt.

Investigations are ongoing.