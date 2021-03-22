HID Global Civil Registry Solution Advances Antigua and Barbuda’s Transformation to a Digital Society

HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that Antigua and Barbuda has deployed HID® Integrale™ for CRVS to modernize the country’s civil registry system. The solution helps the country embark on a digital transformation by enabling the secure registration and reporting of life events of residents and visitors, and offers a single, true source of verifiable identity information.

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda (GOAB), the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, Telecommunications and Information Technology (MIBTIT), the Office of the Attorney General, the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Public Safety and Labour, and local integrator Antigua Computer Technology (ACT) partnered with HID Global to deliver a complete civil registration and vital statistics (CRVS) solution for all life events, such as births and marriages. The solution integrates data from legacy systems, links identities among families for stronger authentication, and features a web portal that triggers procedures for in-person follow-up when additional registration data is needed. The solution was also configured to enable 26 stakeholder organizations, such as the High Court, church councils, and Banking Association, to securely verify identities for a host of use-case applications.

“This solution will make it easier for our many public and private sector stakeholders to conduct varied and numerous transactions, from approving mortgages to creating legal certificate documents,” said Hon. Melford Nicholas, Minister of Information, Broadcasting, Telecommunications & Information Technology at the Government of Antigua and Barbuda. “Its successful deployment is a positive step in securing our citizen’s identities and a critical precursor to transforming us to a digital society.”

HID Integrale for CRVS also provides Antigua and Barbuda with a solid and secure identity foundation that offers benefits beyond accurate citizen identity data. The solution can be leveraged to generate reports and vital statistics that will enable participation in programs and assistance provided by the United Nations and other international organizations.

“Antigua and Barbuda’s transformative civil registry deployment is a significant first step in its journey to become a digital society,” said Craig Sandness, Senior Vice President and Head of Secure Issuance and Citizen ID Solutions, HID Global. “Government officials and stakeholders are now strongly positioned to meet future identity challenges and expand their innovative civil registry ecosystem with our HID Integrale for CRVS solution.”

Click here to download the case study for more information.