Digital payments are on the increase in Barbados

by Bajan Reporter / March 18th, 2021

Since the first COVID-19 lockdown in early 2020, local digital payments platform, mMoney, has seen a steady increase in adoption and use. This is according to Bitt, the Barbados-based international digital currency company that launched the digital payments platform in October 2018.

Merchant Acquisition Team Lead at Bitt, Omar Watson, outlined, “We have seen a steady monthly increase of over 20% in downloads, sign ups and habitual use of mMoney. Our mMoney Wallet holders are taking full advantage of our partnership with SurePay which allows them to avoid crowds by paying their bills using their mMoney Wallets”.

Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) are gaining popularity internationally, fuelled by the transition of the world’s financial systems and global economy towards digital relationships. Locally, the discussion around the benefits of digital payments is accelerating and reached a peak during debate on the National Payment System Bill.

Bitt's Merchant Acquisition Team Lead, Omar Watson

Bitt’s Merchant Acquisition Team Lead, Omar Watson

Bitt’s pioneering digital currency management solution (DCMS) is being considered by several central banks across the world. mMoney’s operations in Barbados provide such institutions with insight into the utility of a central bank-issued digital currency, especially in emerging markets.

On this point, Watson further stated, “It is inevitable that every country will issue its own CBDC. mMoney, a synthetic CBDC, has clearly demonstrated the security, speed, convenience and inclusivity that digital versions of legal tender can bring to small countries like Barbados“.

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Loteria STILL looking for winner mega 6 barbados copy 336x280
  • 336x280 Evablue 2021 Free Quote
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 March Pause
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen