Connecting Deaf Children to Virtual Learning

Some students of the Irving Wilson School received much needed electronic devices to assist with their education in the current online learning environment. Founder of The Deaf Heart Project (DHP) and reigning Miss World Barbados, Miss Ché Greenidge, coordinated efforts among four other organisations after learning that students, both deaf and with other physical or learning challenges, had missed months of instruction due to the lack of a device. In addition to DHP’s established partners, the Optimist Club of Bridgetown Central and The Peter and Jan Boos Foundation, Greenidge also had high praise for The Zander Venezia Trust and Island Villas for their swift response in helping to acquire the devices.

After a presentation held at the school on Monday March 15th, ten children are now in possession of tablets, keyboards, headphones and a laptop. In attendance were the students and their parents; the principal of the Irving Wilson School, Ms Armed Alleyne; representatives from the organisations which collaboratively facilitated the initiative, including Mr and Mrs Louis and Lisa Venezia of The Zander Venezia Trust, and Mr Richard Eames of Island Villas Real Estate.

It was through its close relationship with the Irving Wilson school that DHP learned about the students’ needs. “Although all of the students in need are not Deaf, I worked to find a device for everyone on the list because I believe that no child should be left behind,” stated Greenidge.

In response to the support from the other collaborators on the initiative, she said, “It was the fastest I have seen. With their assistance we were able to take care of the students at the Irving Wilson School within a matter of days! This is a true demonstration of the real power of solidarity and togetherness.”