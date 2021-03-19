Chronixx Drops First Single & Video for 2021

Chronixx starts the new year with a fresh perspective on his new single, “Safe N Sound” (via Soul Circle Music). The eponymous luminary of modern-day Jamaican reggae and dancehall marks the first release of 2021. The track co-produced by Chronixx and Romain “Teflonzincfence” Arnett strikes hard with a foreboding bass drum rumble and slashes of viola. It pivots into a digital syncopation of booming 808 percussion and vibrating synth keys. Chronixx calls for an uprising during a dire time filled with hypocrisy and corruption. He declares the need for “more love flowing in the streets” and “evolution time.” He carries a timely unifying message, yearning for the global community to feel safe and sound, especially in oppressed nations.

Chronixx, who has undeniably ushered a soulful, conscious, and musical movement out of Jamaica, proved that he is a force to be reckoned with on “Dela Move,” last year’s revealing prelude to his sophomore LP. Despite the album’s postponed 2020 release, Chronixx maintained a heavy presence on his hot-streak of singles which also included “Same Prayer” (featuring Kabaka Pyramid) and “COOL AS THE BREEZE (FRIDAY).” An exclusive performance of “COOL AS THE BREEZE (FRIDAY) was broadcast on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, making it the third time Chronixx appeared on the late night talk show.

A bounty of Chronixx guest verses build anticipation for his next studio project. He celebrated his African roots alongside Agent Sasco on “Represent.” Chronixx was featured on Jah9’s “Note to Self (Okay),” where he waxed a zen-like sense of calm amidst an idea of the disruption of world peace. More collaborations with Jamaican brethren followed on Keznamdi’s “Victory” and Dre Island’s “Days of Stone.” The demand for Chronixx’s versatile flow of conscious lyrics and heart-warming melodies rang through the music industry as he linked up with Alicia Keys on the “Underdog” Remix featuring Protoje, Lucky Daye on “Roll Some Mo,” Free Nationals on “Eternal Light,” and Black Thought on “Afrikan Children,” produced by Salaam Remi.

Just last November, Chronixx joined forces with Teflon, his go-to producer, on the Loco Riddim. The all-star compilation was anchored by back-to-back songs by Chronixx showcasing his vocal range over Teflon’s uptempo drum instrumentation reminiscent of classic 1990s dancehall.

Chronixx will continue to release music in 2021 with new announcements on the horizon.