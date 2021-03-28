BWA WORKING TO OVERCOME SYSTEM CHALLENGES

by Bajan Reporter / March 28th, 2021

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to advise that it recently encountered a series of issues with its customer billing system which contributed to a number of challenges.

The Authority’s IT personnel are working with the software developers to rectify the issues. Customers can be assured that the problems impacted invoice information only and actual charges applied to accounts have been verified.

The BWA has completed reviews and upgrades to the system and customers will now notice that a number of bills now carry the Due for Disconnection notice. This is generated automatically once there is an outstanding balance on an account. There is no need to visit the Authority to address these bills. Customers can feel free to settle their bills using their preferred payment method.

The BWA assures its valued customers that it will continue to work with them re settlement of outstanding amounts on their water bills. Customers can contact the Authority at 434-4292 or via email at customercare@bwa.gov.bb should they have any queries.

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to apologise for any inconvenience these system failures may have caused.

