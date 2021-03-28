BWA WORKING TO OVERCOME SYSTEM CHALLENGES

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to advise that it recently encountered a series of issues with its customer billing system which contributed to a number of challenges.

The Authority’s IT personnel are working with the software developers to rectify the issues. Customers can be assured that the problems impacted invoice information only and actual charges applied to accounts have been verified.

The BWA assures its valued customers that it will continue to work with them re settlement of outstanding amounts on their water bills. Customers can contact the Authority at 434-4292 or via email at customercare@bwa.gov.bb should they have any queries.

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to apologise for any inconvenience these system failures may have caused.