BWA Payment and Customer Service Centres to reopen to business from today, Monday, March 1st

by Bajan Reporter / March 1st, 2021

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to inform its valued customers that in accordance with the current directive issued by the Government of Barbados its Payment and Customer Service Centres at the Authority’s Pine Headquarters will reopen to business from Monday, March 1st between 8:30 am and 1:00 pm, Monday to Friday.

Customers can continue to contact the Authority’s Customer Service department at 434-4292.

Barbados Water Authority committed to serving you.

