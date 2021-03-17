Barbados Revenue Authority: Remember to Submit TIN to Employers

The Barbados Revenue Authority is reminding current and former employees to submit their TAMIS Tax Identification Number (TIN) to all of their 2020 employers, if they have not yet done so.

“Each person has the responsibility of submitting their TIN to their employer or other third party providers. This requirement is for any individual whether filing for personal income tax or claiming a reverse tax credit,” said Erica Lazare, communication officer, Barbados Revenue Authority.

“This is one of the more frequently experienced challenges during the income tax filing season. If a TIN is not provided, it hampers the employer’s ability to upload complete information and this ultimately impacts the information available in the system for an individual to file a return.”