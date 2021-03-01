An Open Letter to those in charge of the Barbados COVID-19 Vaccine Programme

I Have Questions…

The polite version of what I want to say is this: What the red rotating rangate is going on? I registered 12 days ago and have yet to receive any word on where or when I can get my vaccination…

On the one hand we have the official advice to “Wait for your appointment,” but on the other hand, every day I can hear from a variety of my friends that they basically walked into a particular location and got their shot. So which is it, people in charge? Inquiring minds want to know.

Barbados cannot be the first country in the world to roll out a mass vaccination campaign of this nature. So why are we not simply copying the successful actions of other nations? Are we trying to re-invent the wheel? If so, WHY?

Are we just incompetent? Are the people in charge and the “ground troops” communicating with each other?

Is there an actual public education campaign about this? I would love to know. And I am certain I am not alone. And I do not mean the quoting of numbers and largely patting one’s self on the back with statistics. People are not statistics.

I am 60 years old, have chronic health conditions and am the primary care-giver for my mother, who has several health issues and limited mobility to deal with. I would like to be able interact in person with my mother, whom I love dearly, secure in the knowledge that I am less likely to infect her with COVID-19!

This morning, a friend of mine shared with me their story of simply turning up at one location, waiting for a couple of hours and being able to receive the vaccine and their “blue card.”

Passing by one such location today, I saw at least two hundred people (my guesstimate) standing in line, waiting (im)patiently, some of them equipped with folding chairs, umbrellas and water bottles. For one moment, I was strongly tempted to join them. But I decided against it. This line-up was painfully reminiscent of standing in line to renew my driver’s licence a couple of years ago. The difference is that the line-up today poses a substantial threat to my life and my health and I am not willing to take that chance.

I am furious, I am exasperated, I am frustrated, I am disappointed. And I want some answers.