UWI continues COVID response “UWI CARES” initiative

The University of the West Indies is providing urgently needed humanitarian relief to suspected victims of human trafficking that combines dried & canned food, basic PPE (mask & and sanitizer), toiletries and infant food in order to support both adults and child victims of human trafficking and to support vulnerable people during the second national pause to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“We must be unified as a society in our response if we are to support the government-led effort to meet the needs of people in a timely manner”, said Michael Joseph YDP project Coordinator in the Office of the Vice Chancellor, “through our private and public partners we are making sure that we are able to respond in a way that is coordinated and thus more impactful.”

He continues, “We are happy the management and staff of Goddard’s Enterprises approved an allocation of goods at such short notice to support this time-critical effort and we value the work CAHT does in tracking persons in need so they can be reached and helped”. Gratitude is also expressed to the Manager of Esso Black Rock, Tyrone Maycock, for an allocation of fuel to assist with the delivery of care packages.”

In expressing her thanks, Dr. Olivia Smith, Executive Director of CAHT, noted the critical need for partnership in responding to the crisis faced by victims of Human Trafficking and expressed hope for additional support.