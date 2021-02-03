Suspected Drowning Death of UK Sr Citizen: Corpse Recovered near Payne’s Bay

by Bajan Reporter / February 3rd, 2021

Police are investigating the suspected drowning death of 61 year old British visitor Mark Smith, who was staying at Hibiscus Avenue, Sunset Crest, St James. Smith’s body was recovered from the sea in an area off Payne’s Bay, St James.

Circumstances

On Sunday 31st January 2021, Police at Holetown Station received a report that a man who was seen in the water located near The Beach House, Sunset Crest, St. James was struck by a wave which took him underwater and he had not resurfaced.

The Police Marine Unit, the Barbados Coast Guard and other personnel responded and conducted a joint search of the area on both land and sea without any sightings.

The Police Marine Unit, the Barbados Coast Guard and other personnel responded and conducted a joint search of the area on both land and sea without any sightings.

On Tuesday 2nd February 2021, about 7:30 am, police received a report of the discovery of a body floating in the sea in an area approximately half a mile off of The Cliff restaurant, Paynes Bay, St James. Personnel from the Police Marine Unit and the Barbados Coast Guard responded and the body was recovered.

The body was subsequently taken to the Shallow Draught of the Bridgetown Port where it was formally identified by a close friend as being the deceased Mark Smith.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Got scruffy Need sharp v31
  • BGIS 336x280
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen