Suspected Drowning Death of UK Sr Citizen: Corpse Recovered near Payne’s Bay

Police are investigating the suspected drowning death of 61 year old British visitor Mark Smith, who was staying at Hibiscus Avenue, Sunset Crest, St James. Smith’s body was recovered from the sea in an area off Payne’s Bay, St James.

Circumstances

On Sunday 31st January 2021, Police at Holetown Station received a report that a man who was seen in the water located near The Beach House, Sunset Crest, St. James was struck by a wave which took him underwater and he had not resurfaced.

On Tuesday 2nd February 2021, about 7:30 am, police received a report of the discovery of a body floating in the sea in an area approximately half a mile off of The Cliff restaurant, Paynes Bay, St James. Personnel from the Police Marine Unit and the Barbados Coast Guard responded and the body was recovered.

The body was subsequently taken to the Shallow Draught of the Bridgetown Port where it was formally identified by a close friend as being the deceased Mark Smith.