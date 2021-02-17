Rugby Barbados: “Safety First!”

The extension of the “National Pause” until February 28, 2021, has further pushed back the restart of Rugby Union in Barbados. The directive issued by the Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley, extends the current ban on sporting activities such as rugby due to community transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

As the people of Barbados mourn more deaths from this highly infectious disease, the Executive Committee of the Barbados Rugby Football Union (BRFU) announced that suspension of all rugby activities will continue until such time as the Government gives permission to restart team sports and training sessions. As always, Rugby Barbados will follow all government directives, as well as those given by World Rugby for safe return to play.

Rugby Barbados is part of the Barbados Childhood Obesity Prevention Coalition and supports safe physical exercise as a crucial part of keeping our youth healthy and active.