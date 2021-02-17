Rugby Barbados: “Safety First!”

by Bajan Reporter / February 17th, 2021

The extension of the “National Pause” until February 28, 2021, has further pushed back the restart of Rugby Union in Barbados. The directive issued by the Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley, extends the current ban on sporting activities such as rugby due to community transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

As the people of Barbados mourn more deaths from this highly infectious disease, the Executive Committee of the Barbados Rugby Football Union (BRFU) announced that suspension of all rugby activities will continue until such time as the Government gives permission to restart team sports and training sessions. As always, Rugby Barbados will follow all government directives, as well as those given by World Rugby for safe return to play.

In pre-COVID times, at this time of year the Get Into Rugby programme (<em>essentially rugby for beginners</em>) would be in full flow, with Saturday morning sessions at the historic Garrison Savannah, home of Rugby Barbados. The regular XVs and Sevens club contests would also be underway, and preparations being made for both primary and secondary inter-school tag rugby competitions.

Rugby Barbados is part of the Barbados Childhood Obesity Prevention Coalition and supports safe physical exercise as a crucial part of keeping our youth healthy and active.

