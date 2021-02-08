Road Traffic Collision near Christie Village

Northern Division Officers continue to seek a solution what led to a road traffic collision involving two motor cars and a pickup truck which occurred about 2:00 pm am on Saturday 6th February 2021 along the Bennetts section of the Ronald Mapp Highway near its junction with Christie Village road.

S U M M A R Y

The motor cars were travelling along the mentioned road in a northern direction towards the St Thomas Parish Church while the truck was travelling in the opposite.

For some reason under investigation, there was a collision which resulted in all three vehicles receiving extensive damage. Five persons who were travelling in the vehicles complained of injuries and all sought medical attention.