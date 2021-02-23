Public Zoom Meeting on IDB Global Roads Project

A public Zoom meeting on the 6 roads chosen for the Global Roads Project, of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Road Rehabilitation and Improving Connectivity of Road Infrastructure Programme, is set for Wednesday, February 24th, at 6 PM. to 8:00 P.M., at zoom link: –

https://zoom.us/j/96342588687?pwd=S1V0TWxrQUdDZTAvLzRqWEw3ak5Ldz09. Meeting ID – 963 4258 8687 and Passcode: – 219689.

Over the past fifteen years, Barbados has faced a rapid change in traffic patterns, due to the increasing number of motor vehicles on the roads affecting traffic flows and patterns. The growing volume of traffic on the roads, especially at peak periods, is a cause of increasing public concern.

The main objective of the IDB Road Rehabilitation and Improving Connectivity of Road Infrastructure Programme is to improve the quality of Barbados’ road infrastructure, in order to enhance tourism competitiveness.

It is expected that the operation will contribute to sustainable growth in the Barbados economy, through interventions to rationalise and improve public sector efficiency and by supporting private sector development, through greater involvement in the transport sector.

Six roads have been proposed for rehabilitation and improvement of infrastructure, using economic, social and environmental criteria. The six roads are ABC Highway Phase – East Bound Lanes; Norman Niles Roundabout (Haggatt Hall) to Clyde Walcott Roundabout (Hothersal); Highway Three – Hothersal, Clyde Walcott Roundabout (Hothersal) to Lears Roundabout; Highway 6 – Searles Roundabout to Six Roads; Highway 6 -Henry Forde (Chickmont) Roundabout to Searles Roundabout; Long Bay/ Bel Air Road (Crane to Sam Lords Castle) and Carmichael Road (Turnpike to Boarded Hall).

The unique combination of increasing traffic flows on the roads, the fact that much of the country’s primary road network has reached, or is well beyond, its design life, has resulted in the need for rehabilitation, of these key 6 segments of the road network. This is particularly the case in relation to Highway 6, Searles to Six Roads, which is now more than 20 years old. Similarly, Carmichael Road (from Boarded Hall Roundabout to the Turnpike Junction) and Long Bay/ Bel Air Road (from Sam Lord’s Castle to Crane Roundabout) ,although secondary roads, are in poor condition, but have an important function. Carmichael Road connects Highway 5 with Highway 4 and Highway 4B and therefore acts as a by-pass for the ABC Highway.

Similarly, the Long Bay /Bel Air Road connects two important tourist spots including the Cave Beach to Sam Lord’s Castle and from there to the Highway and acts as a main residential traffic collector. Failure to carry out rehabilitation to these roads at this stage will result in a much greater economic cost to repair them in the future, coupled with increased traffic congestion and a higher rate of maintenance cost to vehicles in general.

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources extends an invitation to all road users to attend and welcomes their valuable contributions to this road rehabilitation plan.