POSITIVE CASE OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS AT CITY HOMELESS SHELTER

On Monday February 8th, the Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness (BAEH) was informed that one of our clients tested positive for COVID-19.

The BAEH immediately activated its COVID-19 protocols and closed down the building, in addition to alerting all of the relevant authorities and Ministries who we fall under.

The Ministry of Health Team, Dr. Anton Best and the COVID Monitoring Unit arrived swiftly at the shelter and began the contact tracing and testing of all employees and clients in the shelter.

All employees and clients are now awaiting results. Choosing to be safe rather than sorry, the BAEH closed their shelter. All clients are now quarantined in the building with our security team, and all employees have gone into quarantine as well.

It is important to note that several clients left the building before the BAEH found out about the positive case and these clients are among the general population. Given this, we have asked government to pause all public feedings, while we assist the relevant authorities in finding those who left the building.

Our Board, Management and Employees remain committed to our clients and we assure the public that the BAEH has been adhering and will continue adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols.