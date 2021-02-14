Opposition Leader of #Castries Thanks #Barbados & Dominica For #COVID19 Vaccine Donation

Philip J. Pierre, Leader of the Opposition and Political Leader extends appreciation on behalf of the Saint Lucia Labour Party and the people of Saint Lucia to Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley and Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit for sharing 3000 doses of Oxford #AstraZeneca with Saint Lucia.

He said “the kind consideration by the Governments of Barbados and Dominica is the best representation of Caribbean unity during these unprecedented and trying times. The people of Saint Lucia are most grateful to the Prime Ministers in our neighbouring islands for their effort”.

The Opposition Leader concluded by saying "I want to wish our brothers and sisters in Barbados and Dominica all the best as they continue to combat the challenges presented by the pandemic".