Ministry of Maritime Affairs to reopen Fish Markets Across Barbados

Fish markets across the island will resume operations effective Monday 1st March 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 pm Mondays thru Saturdays, while closed on Sundays.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy welcomes back the fishing community and would wish to remind everyone to please follow the COVID-19 protocols as directed.