Maritime Affairs & Blue Economy partners with UNDP to create jobs and improve Food Security

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Blue Economy is now equipped with more vital information that could assist the development of Barbados’ Blue Economy.

The UNDP completed a Blue Scoping Study on behalf of the Ministry study that focused on the various components of that industry.

This foundation document highlighted the possible emerging sectors in biotechnology and aquaculture but also focused on the traditional sectors file fishing and shipping.

In fact, Kirk Humphrey – Minister of Maritime Affairs and Blue Economy expressed his gratitude in developing new pathways of resilience and was especially pleased with Rickardo Ward – Climate Change Coordinator, in extrapolating the findings; “I just wanted to thank the UNDP, I know Rickardo on our end did a lot of work to make it possible. We also want to thank our international partners for doing so much with us.”

Mr Ward, the Ministry’s Climate Change Coordinator, expressed satisfaction with the progress made; “I was most pleased with the Action Plan, it provides a clear set of recommendations for the Ministry to consider. Naturally, the Ministry will wait on recommendations in order to amalgamate with findings from the IDB out of their more intricate survey.”

Ugo Blanco, Resident Representative for UNDP in Barbados & the Eastern Caribbean feels while tourism as we know it is changing, sees the Blue Economy as a means of capitalising on emerging trends; “New tourists, will not be in Barbados for a couple of weeks, maybe six months under the Welcome Stamp to either study or work, if they’re going to buy something they want it to create value down the line, no longer in their 50’s – they’re probably 30 with a laptop. So new linkages between tourism and conservation is therefore critical.”

Under the motto of “Blue Economy for Green Islands” UNDP is working with the Ministry to forge institutional strengthening, create jobs and improve lives. The impact of the COVID-19 crisis has emphasised the importance of food security and sustainable employment – that’s why the Blue Economy is crucial to Barbados in reviving the economy once the Pandemic is brought to bear.