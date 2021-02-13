LEGALISATION OF PEPPER SPRAY IN TWIN ISLAND REPUBLIC WELCOMED

“WOMEN should be allowed to carry pepper spray to ward off rapists or murderers as it has proven to be a useful non-lethal weapon which can save lives,” Trinidad & Tobago’s Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said December last year.

The (IWRN) International Women’s Resource Network is extremely grateful and also thankful for the Keith Rowley Administration’s positive response to its many calls for the legalization of PEPPER SPRAY.

The organization notes that this move is the start of a larger suite of demands which would be forwarded to both Attorney-General Faris Al Rawi and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan by Monday all aimed at conducting a comprehensive review of the systemic challenges that influence violence against women along with related solutions.

The organization would be launching a self-defence program for WOMEN very soon which includes proper use of pepper spray. Pepper spray is indeed one of the main protective mechanisms for women at this time particularly those who are at extreme risk whilst commuting as well as those affected by intimate-partner violence.

Women interested in being part of the self-defence training program are asked to contact the IWRN at (868) 795-9531.