Legal minefield on Bermuda’s workplace vaccine policy, lawyer warns

by Bajan Reporter / February 14th, 2021

Employers should talk to their staff if they planned to introduce Covid-19 vaccination policies, a lawyer said yesterday.

<strong>Gambrill Robinson</strong>, an associate lawyer at <strong>Canterbury Law</strong>, highlighted that the type and size of a business could be taken into account when managers considered whether or not staff were expected to take the shot.

She said: “In high-risk workplaces where an employer does consider it necessary in the specific circumstances of the workplace to require that its employees take the vaccine, then a new condition of employment that an employee be vaccinated may be considered reasonable.

“In such circumstances, best practice dictates that employers should act reasonably by having consultation meetings with employees explaining why it is necessary, and educating them with unbiased, scientific literature on the vaccine, its safety and efficacy.”

Ms Gambrill added that employers should also consider if alternative health and safety measures could be as effective as vaccination – such as remote working.

Meanwhile – Keith Jensen, the president of the Bermuda Employers’ Council, said there had been no questions from members over making vaccinations mandatory.

Keith Jensen, the president of the Bermuda Employers’ Council

He added: “We are aware (the David Burt administration) is not in favour of making the vaccine mandatory, even for essential employees on the island.”

Mr Jensen said: “We anticipate that all eligible persons will get the vaccine and we encourage employers and staff to continue with Covid-19 testing.” THE FULL, UNEDITED VERSION CAN BE ACCESSED BY CLICKING HERE

