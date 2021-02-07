HBO’s LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Returns February 15

HBO’s Emmy®-winning LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER will return for its eighth season SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15. The series airs on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO GO. Times per country visit Hbocaribbean.com

A satirical, insightful and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER features Oliver’s hilarious, much-needed perspective on today’s pressing political, social and cultural issues.

The series has received a staggering 20 Emmys® since its premiere in 2014. Season seven received four Emmys®, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series as well as Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, both for the fifth year in a row, as well as Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series. The series has also been honored with two Peabody Awards, a Critics Choice Award in the category of Best Talk Show, two GLAAD Media Awards, four Writers Guild Awards and four consecutive PGA Awards.

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is produced for HBO by Avalon and Sixteen String Jack Productions; executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor; directed by Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner.