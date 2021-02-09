Have you seen David Barrow? 66 year old from Kingsland Terrace missing…

Police at Oistins Police Station are seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing 66 year old David Barrow from Lot 465 Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, of a slim build, dark complexion, has full grey beard, small eyes, a large nose, dark small lips, narrow shoulders, a rectangular head, thick dark brown and grey matted locks which reach the middle of his back, with a bald patch to the front of his head.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of David Barrow is asked to contact Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.