Have you seen David Barrow? 66 year old from Kingsland Terrace missing…

by Bajan Reporter / February 9th, 2021

Police at Oistins Police Station are seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing 66 year old David Barrow from Lot 465 Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, of a slim build, dark complexion, has full grey beard, small eyes, a large nose, dark small lips, narrow shoulders, a rectangular head, thick dark brown and grey matted locks which reach the middle of his back, with a bald patch to the front of his head.

At the time he was wearing a long black pants, a greyish short sleeved dress shirt and a black pair of sandals. Circumstances: He left the said residence on<strong> Saturday, 6th February 2021</strong> about <strong>9:30 am</strong> and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of David Barrow is asked to contact Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
Comments

