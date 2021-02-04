Further Operational Changes at Barbados Revenue Authority

The Barbados Revenue Authority informs the public that in light of the recent COVID-19 directive, only the Bridge Street Mall payment centre will remain open from February 3 to February 17, 2021. Persons can make in-person cash and card transactions from 8:30am-2:00 pm.

Please note that all other BRA offices will be working remotely during this period and taxpayers are strongly encouraged to use the online payment, email and Contact Centre facilities.

Payments for PAYE, VAT, Personal Income Tax, Corporation Tax, Betting and Gaming and Withholding Tax can be made online in TAMIS by clicking the EZpay+ tab on the payment page. Additionally, Land Tax payments can be made online at ezpay.gov.bb, the Cave Shepherd Mobile App, SurePay online and online banking platforms for First Citizens, First Caribbean and Scotiabank.

Road users are reminded that processing of vehicle registrations for private and commercial motor vehicles as well as registration renewals for commercial vehicles are only being conducted online.

Taxpayers can call the Contact Centre hotline at 535-ETAX or 535-3829 between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm, for assistance with TAMIS, registrations, payments, refunds, land tax, valuation and large taxpayer matters or for assistance with tax clearance certificates, objections, and vehicle licensing issues. Email addresses and relevant forms for these services are available on the bra.gov.bb website and Facebook and Instagram platforms.