Fire in #Blackrock leaves 17 #Homeless

Police are solving what led to a house fire which occurred about 12:30 am on Sunday 21st February 2021 at a wood and wall constructed, two storey residence located at Phillips Road, St. Stephen’s Hill, Black Rock, St. Michael.

The house has several separate living quarters each separately self contained.

It housed seventeen (17) family members eleven (11) adults & six (6) children ages 1 to 15 years.

The main structure has been totally destroyed and the rest suffered water damage. Three fire tenders and 12 personnel responded and extinguished the fire. The property was reported to be insured.