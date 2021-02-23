Fire in #Blackrock leaves 17 #Homeless

by DevilsAdvocate / February 23rd, 2021

Police are solving what led to a house fire which occurred about 12:30 am on Sunday 21st February 2021 at a wood and wall constructed, two storey residence located at Phillips Road, St. Stephen’s Hill, Black Rock, St. Michael.

The house has several separate living quarters each separately self contained.

It housed seventeen (17) family members eleven (11) adults & six (6) children ages 1 to 15 years.

The main structure has been totally destroyed and the rest suffered water damage. Three fire tenders and 12 personnel responded and extinguished the fire. The property was reported to be insured.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • 336x280 Evablue 2021 Free Quote
  • 336x280 Printshop Launch 2021 Southpaw
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen