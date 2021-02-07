Fire at Bridgetown Fisheries Boat Yard, Princess Alice Highway

Police are conducting investigations into a fire of an unknown origin which completely destroyed a fishing vessel and damaged two others as well as the roof to a shed which housed a tractor at the Bridgetown Fisheries Boat Yard, Princess Alice Highway, Bridgetown, St. Michael.

S U M M A R Y

About 11:15 pm Friday 5th February 2021, police patrolling the area of the Princess Alice Highway and they realised a fire was coming from one of the boats in the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex.

The Barbados Fire Service was summoned and on arrival personnel from the Arch Hall and Bridgetown Stations under the command of Divisional Officer Fields extinguished the fire.

The owners of the vessels are yet to be identified and the value of the damage is currently undetermined. Investigations are continuing into the matter.