Fire at Bridgetown Fisheries Boat Yard, Princess Alice Highway

by DevilsAdvocate / February 6th, 2021

Police are conducting investigations into a fire of an unknown origin which completely destroyed a fishing vessel and damaged two others as well as the roof to a shed which housed a tractor at the Bridgetown Fisheries Boat Yard, Princess Alice Highway, Bridgetown, St. Michael.

S U M M A R Y

About 11:15 pm Friday 5th February 2021, police patrolling the area of the Princess Alice Highway and they realised a fire was coming from one of the boats in the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex.

They responded to the area and along with Security Personnel who were on patrol at the complex discovered a fishing vessel engulfed in flames. These flames quickly spread to two other fishing vessels. It also caused damage to the roof of a shed on the compound.

They responded to the area and along with Security Personnel who were on patrol at the complex discovered a fishing vessel engulfed in flames. These flames quickly spread to two other fishing vessels. It also caused damage to the roof of a shed on the compound.

The Barbados Fire Service was summoned and on arrival personnel from the Arch Hall and Bridgetown Stations under the command of Divisional Officer Fields extinguished the fire.

The owners of the vessels are yet to be identified and the value of the damage is currently undetermined. Investigations are continuing into the matter.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Got scruffy Need sharp v31
  • BGIS 336x280
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen