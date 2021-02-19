Employers and Other Third-Party Providers Reminded to Upload Tax Information by Deadline

The Barbados Revenue Authority reminds third-party information providers that all relevant annual returns for the 2020 income year are to be filed by February 28, 2021. The third-party returns required by this deadline are Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Pension, Charities, Deductibles, Withholding Tax Reconciliation, Divided Income and Goods and Services.

When filing, providers have the option of using either the Microsoft Excel templates available on the bra.gov.bb website or the web form directly in TAMIS.

Third-party information providers are all persons and institutions who have made payments to resident persons in respect of salary, pension, dividends, royalties, as well as trade unions and registered charities in receipt of subscriptions and donations respectively.

Third-party information providers also include persons who for the supply of goods or services have made payments to local independent contractors and self-employed persons such as but not limited to accountants, attorneys, computer programmers, analysts, landscapers, auto mechanics, builders, carpenters, freighters and custom brokers. All 2020 third-party returns are to be filed online in TAMIS at tamis.bra.gov.bb.