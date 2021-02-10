Employers Advised to Download 2021 Monthly PAYE Template

by Bajan Reporter / February 10th, 2021

The Barbados Revenue Authority informs employers that a Microsoft Excel template which can be used to file their monthly Pay As You Earn (PAYE) returns for income year 2021, is now available.

The template, which is utilised when selecting the bulk e-filing option in a PAYE return, is especially useful to employers who have more than one employee.

Employers are therefore advised to download the PAYE Monthly Upload Template 2019-2021 from the Authority’s website at bra.gov.bb.

