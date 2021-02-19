Digital Currency Fintech company Bitt names Laurent Féral-Pierssens as new COO

Bitt is pleased to announce the transition of Laurent Féral-Pierssens to the post of Chief Operations Officer. Laurent officially joins the Bitt executive management team after six months of serving the company as Strategic Advisor. As digital currencies are gaining popularity internationally, Bitt is seeing accelerating interest in its Digital Currency Management Solution (DCMS), fueled by the transition of the world’s financial systems and global economy towards fully digital relationships.

In welcoming Féral-Pierssens to the company, CEO of Bitt, Brain Popelka commented, “With 80% of the world’s central banks exploring CBDCs, we are delighted to apply Laurent’s substantial industry knowledge and skills to Bitt’s leadership at this exciting juncture. Bitt offers the leading digital currency platform for central banks and financial institutions to issue, manage and integrate digital currencies into their day-to-day operations. Laurent’s critical guidance will help to position Bitt to capitalize on the many digital currency opportunities around the world”.

Laurent has been focused on the evolution of financial and payments infrastructure, digital assets and the global digital currency economy since 2016. He is an international thought-leader on emerging technology and is a regular speaker on the subject of transformative fintech, blockchain innovation, CBDCs, bitcoin and digital currency.

Laurent holds a joint major in Computer Sciences and Mathematics from McGill University. He is a member of the Quebec Regulator’s Technology & Innovation Advisory Committee, and a member of the Information Technology Program Committee of McGill School of Continuing Education.