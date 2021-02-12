CRISIS – Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer & Evangeline Lilly

by Bajan Reporter / February 12th, 2021

Director: Nicholas Jarecki Writer: Nicholas Jarecki Stars: Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly

Three stories about the world of opioids collide: a drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between Canada and the USA, an architect recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her son’s involvement with narcotics, and a university professor battles unexpected revelations about his research employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new “non-addictive” painkiller to market.

