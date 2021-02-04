Couple attacked near Lodge Crescent, Girlfriend has head injuries

Police are looking to solve what led to a twenty-two (22) year-old female and a twenty-three (23) year-old male apparently attacked and injured by two unknown males in the area of Lodge Crescent, Lodge Hill, St Michael.

Circumstances

On Tuesday, 2nd February 2021, about 7:24 pm, Police at District ‘A’ Police Station received a report of a disturbance in the area of Lodge Crescent, Lodge Road, St Michael. On responding police discovered the above mentioned victims lying on the ground behind a residence, both with injuries to their heads.

Investigations reveal that the victims were sitting under a tree in the area when they were approached by two unknown males. The men accosted the victims during which one of the men struck the female in her head with a metal object causing her injuries.

The male continued to scuffle with the men who threw stones at him hitting him about the body resulting in injuries.

The men then ran off in the direction of Eden Lodge, St Michael. Both victims were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for medical attention.