Christian Youth Foundation speak out on Ashanti Riley, Andrea Bharatt and TT’s Crime situation: “Love is the Responsibility”

Trinidad and Tobago witnessed the heinous murders of Andrea Bharatt and Ashanti Riley, young women within the span of three months. The Christian Youth Foundation condemns the brutal murder of women in Trinidad and Tobago. We send our sincerest condolences to the families of all who have fallen victim to such heinous crimes. Our prayers remain with the victims and their families.

We refer to when Jesus was asked what’s the greatest commandment, his response was to love God will all your heart, soul, and mind, he then went on to love your neighbour as yourself. What we have seen and continue to see is a blatant disregard for God and his commandments.

To fix our society, each individual has a role to play, we can no longer pass the blame to the government, teachers, religious leaders, influencers, etc. We all must lend a helping hand and return to what Jesus identified as the most important commandments, loving God and loving our neighbours as ourselves. While we work on the LOVE, we also recommend steps to mitigate the prevalence of these violent crimes;

1) Families need to support one another, train their children to be upstanding and moral members of society. Families can do more than simply post bail for their relatives. They are to meet the primary needs and provide love (free of charge) to each other. 2) Communities need to assist in areas where families may fail. The Church has to play a larger role in the lives of children and teenagers who come from broken homes, after all, God requires the church to take care of the widows, orphans, and vulnerable. (Romans 15 : 1) , those who are strong are to bear the infirmities of the weak.

We acknowledge that far too often; gangs provide a home for these at-risk youth and become the support system that neither they nor society needs.

3) Criminal Justice Reform is needed and we are calling on the government to set up a task force consisting of experts to produce policies and legislation to eliminate violence against women. This Task Force should operate for as many years as is necessary to solve the problem. 4) Counselling and social services for those who may be disadvantaged, be it financial, mental, psychological. The victims of crime and their families must receive psychological support. Many children whose parents have lost their lives to criminal elements require professional psychological assistance should they desire to lead normal lives.

As Christians, we believe there is neither male nor female, Jew nor gentile all lives are important and should be treated with the utmost respect, which brings us back to the most important commandments of LOVE.